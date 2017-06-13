Hands-on: Microsoft's Xbox One X is a tiny console with big 4K gaming potential

Our first, most striking impression of the Xbox One X: Damn this thing is tiny.

It’s Microsoft’s smallest console ever, even more diminutive than the sleek Xbox One S. That’s all the more impressive when you consider that the Xbox One X is also the most powerful gaming console ever, capable of delivering smooth 60 frames per second gaming experiences at 4K resolution in some games, like Forza Motorsport 7. The original Xbox One and PlayStation 4 struggled to hit 60fps in games at 1080p! Don’t expect the Xbox One X to hit 4K/60 in every game, though 4K/30 should likely be an achievable goal across the board.

Speaking of Forza, check out the video above for our hands-on impressions of the game, as well as Ashen and the Xbox One X itself. And if you want to learn even more about Microsoft’s latest, greatest console, be sure to read PCWorld’s Xbox One X launch coverage, or our deep-dive into the Xbox One X’s tech specs, which compares Microsoft’s system against PC hardware. You have plenty of time—the $500 console won’t launch until November 7.