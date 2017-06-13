Destiny 2 gets a PC launch date, a GeForce gaming bundle, and a 4K gameplay trailer

The good news: Bungie’s Destiny 2 is coming to PCs. The bad news: PC gamers will need to wait a bit longer to play it. While the Xbox One and PlayStation versions launch on September 6, the PC version won’t hit the streets until October 26, Activision confirmed at E3 2017.

Nvidia wants to help assuage that mild disappoint, however. If you buy a GeForce GTX 1080 or GTX 1080 Ti—or a system running either of those two graphics cards—from select retailers between June 13 and June 27, Nvidia will give you a free copy of Destiny 2 when it launches. You’ll also get early access to the PC beta, which is scheduled for late August.

If you’re one of the lucky folks who managed to buy a ticket to E3, you can try the PC version of the game in 4K at Nvidia’s booth. If you’re not, well, you can live vicariously through this first-ever look of Destiny 2 PC gameplay running at 4K.

A fresh Destiny 2 trailer also debuted during Sony’s E3 press conference, detailing more of the game’s setting as well as a new weapon. It’s not in 4K, though.

The month-plus PC delay is a bit of a bummer, but hey, better late than never—just ask Grand Theft Auto V fans. Bungie seems to be putting some solid PC-centric polish into the port, with support for full keyboard and mouse controls with custom keymapping, uncapped frame rates, and 4K and ultrawide resolutions. Not too shabby.

Destiny 2 is far from the only blockbuster coming to PCs later this year. We’ve sifted through all the major E3 2017 press conferences to find the 40 must-see PC gaming gems hidden among the console coal. Hit that link to see the trailer for every single one.