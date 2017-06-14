News

E3 2017 day one wrap-up: Call of Duty WWII, Intel's wireless VR, and crushing crowds

Day one (but really day four) is in the books.

Adam and Hayden discuss E3's most interesting games, Call of Duty WWII, Intel's intriguing new wireless VR technology, and more.
The first day of E3 is a wrap! But it’s really the fourth day of E3 for us, after the gauntlet of events from EA, Microsoft, Bethesda, Ubisoft, Sony, and The PC Gaming Show this weekend.

Listen in as Hayden and Adam discuss their favorite games from those events, Call of Duty WWII, Intel’s wild new wireless version of the HTC Vive, the absolutely crushing crowds now that E3 is a public event, and more. Stay tuned to PCWorld all week long for more E3 coverage (and more daily wrap-ups), and be sure to check out our coverage of the 40 must-see PC gaming gems from E3 2017’s opening weekend. We’ve collected all the relevant trailers from all the blockbuster shows in one convenient location for you.

