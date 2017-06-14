Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
43% off Dyna-Glo DGO1176BDC-D Vertical Offset Charcoal Smoker - Deal Alert

smoker
For a truly distinct flavor, smokers offer you a wealth of custom cooking options. Simply choosing a different type of wood chip can vastly alter the flavor of whatever food you’ve placed on the grates. This Dyna-Glo smoker offers you not only these delicious benefits but those associated with using charcoal as your fuel source as well. This product’s vertical design includes six height-adjustable cooking grates and 1,176 inches of cooking space. The offset functionality of this smoker is designed to keep direct heat away from the food, helping to prevent food on the bottom racks from cooking too fast. The heavy-duty steel body construction features a high-temp, powder-coat finish that ensures a long life, while the smoker’s charcoal and wood chip tray is made with heavy gauged, porcelain-enameled steel for hours of maintenance-free cooking. It averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 600 people (read reviews). The list price of the smoker is currently reduced 43% to a very reasonable $124.44. See this deal now on Amazon.

At a Glance

  • Dyna-Glo DGO1176BDC-D Vertical Offset Charcoal Smoker

    $124.44 MSRP $219.00
    View
    on Amazon
