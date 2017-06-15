News

E3 2017 day 2 wrap-up: Destiny 2 on PC, Wolfenstein returns, and Ubisoft games galore

Day two of E3 is a wrap!

The second day of E3 proper is in the bag! Join us as we talk about Destiny 2, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Far Cry 5, The Crew 2, and Skull & Bones.
Another day of E3 2017 is in the bag!

Listen in as Hayden and Adam talk about the hot new PC games they played today, and boy, they were some heavy hitters: Destiny 2, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Far Cry 5, The Crew 2, and Skull & Bones, a pirate combat simulator that’s the spiritual successor to Assassin’s Creeed IV: Black Flag’s beloved ship battles.

Still hankering for more E3 goodness? Check out PCWorld’s E3 day one wrap-up, or if you want to cut straight to the chase, our coverage of the 40 must-see PC gaming gems from E3 2017’s opening weekend. And stay tuned the rest of the week as we continue you the latest news about the hottest PC games straight from the E3 floor.

