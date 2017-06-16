Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

50% off Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 4 and XBox One - Deal Alert

GameStar |

grandtheftauto5
Credit: Amazon

When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other. Explore the stunning world of Los Santos and Blaine County in the ultimate Grand Theft Auto V experience, featuring a range of technical upgrades and enhancements for new and returning players. The list price of this highly rated game has been reduced 50% to just $29.99. See it on Amazon.

This story, "50% off Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 4 and XBox One - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • Grand Theft Auto V - Xbox One

    $29.99 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon