Right Now Get a $20 Amazon Dash Wand With Alexa For Free - Deal Alert

Dash Wand is a wifi enabled kitchen assistant that helps you shop AmazonFresh and millions of everyday essentials on Amazon.com. Essentially free, since right now you get a $20 Amazon credit when you register the device. How does it work? Just scan a barcode on an item you need, or press the button and say:

"How many teaspoons in a tablespoon?”

"How many calories are there in Greek yogurt?"

"Alexa, ask Pizza Hut to place an order."

"Ask Allrecipes for a shrimp recipe.”

"Reorder double A batteries."

"Alexa, what are your deals?"

Check out the new Amazon Dash Wand with Alexa, and get it for free right now after the $20 credit.

