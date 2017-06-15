Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Right Now Get a $20 Amazon Dash Wand With Alexa For Free - Deal Alert

dash wand
Credit: Amazon

Dash Wand is a wifi enabled kitchen assistant that helps you shop AmazonFresh and millions of everyday essentials on Amazon.com. Essentially free, since right now you get a $20 Amazon credit when you register the device. How does it work? Just scan a barcode on an item you need, or press the button and say:

"How many teaspoons in a tablespoon?”

"How many calories are there in Greek yogurt?"

"Alexa, ask Pizza Hut to place an order."

"Ask Allrecipes for a shrimp recipe.”

"Reorder double A batteries."

"Alexa, what are your deals?"

 Check out the new Amazon Dash Wand with Alexa, and get it for free right now after the $20 credit.

This story, "Right Now Get a $20 Amazon Dash Wand With Alexa For Free - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

