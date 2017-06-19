Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
30% off Lexar Professional USB 3.0 Dual-Slot Reader - Deal Alert

While the high-speed Professional USB 3.0 Dual-Slot Reader supports the latest high-speed CF and SD formats, it’s also backwards compatible with standard CF and SD cards, as well as USB 2.0. The Lexar Professional USB 3.0 Dual-Slot Reader has the ability to read from both card slots simultaneously, and it also allows for easy file transfer from one card to another. Leverages SuperSpeed USB 3.0 technology for high-speed file transfers, with USB interface speed up to 500MB/s. The reader averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 770 people on Amazon (read reviews), where the typical list price has been reduced 30% to just $24.45. See this deal on Amazon.

  • Lexar Professional USB 3.0 Dual-Slot Reader - LRW400CRBNA

    $24.45 MSRP $34.95
