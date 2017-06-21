The Full Nerd episode 25: Core i9 review, build an Xbox One X PC, and Creative's 32-bit sound card

In this week’s The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray discuss Intel’s new Core i9-7900X ($1,000 on Newegg). This 10-core beast is the most powerful processor ever released, but is it a must buy? We dig in.

The gang also digs into Creative’s Sound BlasterX AE5 ($150 on Newegg), the first 32-bit sound card for consumers, and whether or not sound cards are worthwhile for PC gamers in the first place. (Spoiler: It depends.) Then we try to build an Xbox One X-beating PC for the same $500 price tag as Microsoft’s cutting-edge console. It gets bleak fast—but not as bleak as the current state of emergency around graphics cards.

And as always, we wrap thing ups by answering several questions straight from you.

We’ve embedded the full video above, or you can watch Full Nerd episode 25 on YouTube. If you prefer just the audio, you can also listen to the Full Nerd on Soundcloud.

