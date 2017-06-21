Opinion

The Full Nerd episode 25: Core i9 review, build an Xbox One X PC, and Creative's 32-bit sound card

Cores, computers, and sound cards.

In this episode of The Full Nerd the gang discusses PCWorld's Core i9 review, building an Xbox One X PC, and the first 32-bit consumer sound card.
In this week’s The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray discuss Intel’s new Core i9-7900X ($1,000 on Newegg). This 10-core beast is the most powerful processor ever released, but is it a must buy? We dig in.

The gang also digs into Creative’s Sound BlasterX AE5 ($150 on Newegg), the first 32-bit sound card for consumers, and whether or not sound cards are worthwhile for PC gamers in the first place. (Spoiler: It depends.) Then we try to build an Xbox One X-beating PC for the same $500 price tag as Microsoft’s cutting-edge console. It gets bleak fast—but not as bleak as the current state of emergency around graphics cards.

And as always, we wrap thing ups by answering several questions straight from you.

We’ve embedded the full video above, or you can watch Full Nerd episode 25 on YouTube. If you prefer just the audio, you can also listen to the Full Nerd on Soundcloud.

You can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode, and be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook or YouTube to watch the show live and pick our brains in real time.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
