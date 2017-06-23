Steam Summer Sale hidden gems: 15 fantastic games under $10

This “roguelike turn-based RPG” absolutely oozes atmosphere, from the gorgeous gothic art to the solemn intonations of the game’s narrator. “Recruit, train, and lead a team of flawed heroes against unimaginable horrors, stress, famine, disease, and the ever-encroaching dark,” the game’s description reads, and that sums it up well.
What it doesn’t say? This game can be hard. Damned hard. Desk-smashing, keyboard-chucking hard, sometimes. Like the XCOM series, Darkest Dungeon ($9.99 during the Steam Summer Sale) leans heavily into probabilities and invisible dice rolls, and RNGesus can be a cruel god. But that plays right into the game’s overarching themes and is a big part of what makes it so good.