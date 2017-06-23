Steam Summer Sale hidden gems: 15 fantastic games under $10

Great games done cheap

One of the most thrilling parts of the Steam Summer Sale—aside from, you know, all the cheap games—is the opportunity to check out lesser-known gems you may have missed. There’s no better time to try something new than when prices are low.

True to that spirit, this hand-picked list skips the annual discounts on the Skyrims and Civilizations of the world to instead highlight damned good games that weren’t blockbusters. Even better, they’re all under $10 during the Steam Summer Sale—a fraction of the cost of a single new AAA game.

Looking to save even more money on Steam Summer Sale deals? Be sure to check out PCWorld’s selection of 15 great games under $5.