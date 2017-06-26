10 great Steam Summer Sale game bundles that save you even more money

SLIDESHOW

Even bigger deals

There’s no time like a Steam Summer Sale to find games at rock-bottom prices—witness PCWorld’s roundups of 15 great games under $5 and 15 hidden gems under $10 for proof of that. But you can save even more scratch if you buy an entire series.

Themed bundles offer an additional discount above and beyond the already-discounted Steam sale prices—up to 55 percent more in some cases! If you’re looking to try something new and save a ton in the process, these are the 10 best Steam Summer Sale bundle deals we found after sifting through over 400.

klei dont starve
Best of Klei

Klei’s a tiny developer that consistently pumps out superb games like the stealthy Mark of the Ninja, the wonderful survival game Don’t Starve, and XCOM-but-without-violence-or-aliens tactical gem Invisible, Inc. The Best of Klei bundle ($21.61 during the Steam Sale) includes all three of those games, along with the DLC for each and standalone co-op expansion Don’t Starve Together, with a healthy additional 30 percent bundle discount cut off the top.

deus ex
Deus Ex Collection

The Deus Ex series is nothing short of a classic, mixing heavy steampunk topics with glorious system-based mechanics that let you play any way you want. Hacking? Sneaking? Fighting? Flat-out rocketing? Do what you want.

The Deus Ex Collection includes all four major PC releases, plus Deus Ex: The Fall, for just $21.85 after its additional 30 percent bundle discount. That includes recent release Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and its DLC season pass—a duo that’d cost you $22.48 by themselves if purchased separately.

borderlands
Borderlands Triple Pack

If you haven’t tried Borderlands’ sublime blend of cartoony shooting and incessant looting, woo boy, you’re missing out—especially if you dig cooperative gaming. But with the Borderlands Triple Pack going for just $21.05 during the Steam Summer Sale after an additional 40 percent bundle discount, there’s no reason to miss out any longer. You’ll get Borderlands with a bunch of DLC, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

the witness
Witness + Braid

Developer Jonathan Blow is renowned for his pair of downright excellent indie games, Braid and The Witness. During the Steam Summer Sale, the Witness + Braid bundle costs $18.98, while The Witness is selling for $19.99 by its lonesome. Picking up this bundle is like getting Braid for free and The Witness at an even steeper discount. Need more convincing? The Witness cracked PCWorld’s top 10 PC games of 2016 list.

blackwell
The Blackwell Bundle

Wadjet Eye Games are the modern keepers of the point-and-click adventure flame, and the Blackwell series—a saga of psychic-infused murder mysteries—is a big part of that reputation. All four for $4.99 in The Blackwell Bundle is a steal. (Check out Gemini Rue for $2.49 while you’re at it, too.)

daedalic
Daedalic Gigantic Bundle

Daedalic’s another indie publisher known for a focus on quirky adventures and RPGs, and you can pick up a big chunk of its library in one fell swoop with the Daedalic Gigantic Bundle. At $12.99, the bundle costs a third of what you’d spend if you bought the games individually during the Summer Sale.

half life 2
Valve Complete Pack

You could also buy every game Valve ever sold for just $17.52 with the Valve Complete Pack’s whopping 55 percent bundle discount. Half-Life, Portal, Left 4 Dead, Counter-Strike—it’s all there, and at one hell of a discount.

metro
Metro Redux Bundle

The Metro games are some of my favorite shooters of the past decade. Set in the subways and ruined wasteland of post-apocalyptic Russia, the series blends crunchy shooting with an oppressive atmosphere, horror elements, and a better story than you’ll find in most games—unsurprising, since they’re based on Dmitry Glukhovsky’s Metro novels.

With Metro: Exodus slated to launch next, year, it’s a great time to catch up. The Metro Redux Bundle includes both Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light for $7.49, a 25 percent savings over buying the games standalone during the Summer Sale.

shadowrun hong kong
Shadowrun Complete Collection

Harebrained Schemes’ modern Shadowrun RPGs rock. They’re a killer reboot of the series, famous for interweaving fantasy elements (like trolls and magic) with a futuristic cyberpunk settings full of hackers, corporate overlords, and the titular (and ethically dubious) Shadowrunners.

The Shadowrun Complete Collection contains all three modern Shadowrun RPGs—Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition—as well as the DLC for each. That’s a ton of top-notch gaming for $10.35.

bethesda fallout 3
Bethesda Classics Superbundle

Bethesda owns some of the most influential titles in PC gaming, and you can find a legion of them in the Bethesda Classics Superbundle—though most are slightly older entries. A selection of some of the notable games included: Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fallout 1, 2, and 3, the Quake collection, Fallout New Vegas, Dishonored, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Doom 3, Heretic, Hexen, and even Commander Keen. Then there’s a bunch of slightly lesser known games, like The Evil Within, Arx Fatalis, and Rage.

And that’s not even all of them. Not bad for $59.86 after an additional 30 percent bundle discount, especially when you consider that a new AAA game (like the forthcoming Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus) goes for $60.

steam controller
The deals keep coming

Looking for more killer Steam Summer Sale deals? You can buy every single one of these 15 games under $5 for less than the cost of a single new AAA game, too. If you’re looking for deeper cuts, we’ve also sifted through the deal pile to find 15 fantastic hidden gems under $10. Heck, even hardware like the Steam Controller is on sale. 

