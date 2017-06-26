10 great Steam Summer Sale game bundles that save you even more money

Bethesda owns some of the most influential titles in PC gaming, and you can find a legion of them in the Bethesda Classics Superbundle—though most are slightly older entries. A selection of some of the notable games included: Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fallout 1, 2, and 3, the Quake collection, Fallout New Vegas, Dishonored, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Doom 3, Heretic, Hexen, and even Commander Keen. Then there’s a bunch of slightly lesser known games, like The Evil Within, Arx Fatalis, and Rage.
And that’s not even all of them. Not bad for $59.86 after an additional 30 percent bundle discount, especially when you consider that a new AAA game (like the forthcoming Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus) goes for $60.