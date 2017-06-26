10 great Steam Summer Sale game bundles that save you even more money

Even bigger deals

There’s no time like a Steam Summer Sale to find games at rock-bottom prices—witness PCWorld’s roundups of 15 great games under $5 and 15 hidden gems under $10 for proof of that. But you can save even more scratch if you buy an entire series.

Themed bundles offer an additional discount above and beyond the already-discounted Steam sale prices—up to 55 percent more in some cases! If you’re looking to try something new and save a ton in the process, these are the 10 best Steam Summer Sale bundle deals we found after sifting through over 400.