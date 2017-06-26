video

Radeon Vega Frontier Edition: Benchmarks and behind-the-scenes AMD interview

We go hands-on with AMD's Radeon Vega Frontier Edition.

PCWorld |

Hardware & Accessories
Radeon Vega Frontier Edition benchmarking and gaming first impressions   (25:32)
More for you to like:
Radeon Vega Frontier Edition
AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition Hands-on AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition...
dsc05201
Ryzen debuts in laptops with the 8-core Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC Ryzen debuts in laptops with the...
AMD Ryzen Review & Benchmarking | The Full Nerd Ep. 18 (pt. 1 of 3) AMD Ryzen Review & Benchmarking |... (55:59)
The Full Nerd Episode 3: Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC The Full Nerd Episode 3: Will... (01:31:14)
Hands on with Asus' water-cooled GX700 gaming laptop Hands on with Asus' water-cooled... (2:13)
Hands-on with HP's collectible Star Wars Special Edition Laptop Hands-on with HP's collectible... (3:39)
We took AMD's disruptive Radeon Vega Frontier Edition for a spin in workstation tests and gaming too
Radeon Vega Frontier Edition benchmarking and gaming first impressions (25:32)
More like this

AMD’s first graphics card based on the Vega graphics architecture launches this week, and we’ve gotten our grubby hands on it.

The $1,200 Radeon Vega Frontier Edition goes toe-to-toe against Nvidia’s Titan Xp in prosumer applications, with the gamer-focused Radeon RX Vega series slated to launch at the end of July. In time for the Vega Frontier Edition’s June 27 launch AMD brought a vanload of hardware by PCWorld’s offices to see how it handles. Check out our Radeon Vega Frontier Edition hands-on preview for the full details, but we thought you might want a glimpse behind the curtain, too. The video above shows our extended interview and testing session with AMD’s Nick Pandher and Omar Faiz.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon