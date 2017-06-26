Radeon Vega Frontier Edition: Benchmarks and behind-the-scenes AMD interview

AMD’s first graphics card based on the Vega graphics architecture launches this week, and we’ve gotten our grubby hands on it.

The $1,200 Radeon Vega Frontier Edition goes toe-to-toe against Nvidia’s Titan Xp in prosumer applications, with the gamer-focused Radeon RX Vega series slated to launch at the end of July. In time for the Vega Frontier Edition’s June 27 launch AMD brought a vanload of hardware by PCWorld’s offices to see how it handles. Check out our Radeon Vega Frontier Edition hands-on preview for the full details, but we thought you might want a glimpse behind the curtain, too. The video above shows our extended interview and testing session with AMD’s Nick Pandher and Omar Faiz.