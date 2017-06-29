Google celebrates July 4th with explosive Play Store deals on movies, games, music, and more

Just in time for the long Fourth of July weekend, Google has announced a massive sale in the Play Store. Whether you’re looking to veg out, rock out, or work out, you can score some pretty big savings, but you need to act fast.

If you don’t want to brave the crowds at the theaters you can rent a flick on Google Play for just 99 cents. The sale applies to any movie in the Play Store, including recent hits such as Saban's Power Rangers and Get Out. Additionally, Google has marked down some of its top TV new releases up to 50 percent off, in case you want to spend your weekend binging.

If you’re headed to the beach, you can snag some great tunes for free. Google is offering a free four-month subscription to Play Music for new subscribers. Normally priced at $10 a month, it matches the best deal we’ve seen for Google’s streaming music service. There’s also a sale running on some of the Play Store’s best-selling books, including Zero Hour, the seventh book in Tom Clancy’s Power Plays series, Douglas Coupland’s Life After God, and Wonderland by Jennifer Hilier, each for $2.

For gamers, Google has sliced the price of some of the most-popular titles by as much as 80 percent. Among the bargains are Star Wars: KOTOR for $3 (regularly $10), Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies for $2 (normally $7), and Final Fantasy Tactics for $6 (regularly $12). Additionally, there are savings off some in-app purchases.

Elsewhere, Google Play is also offering 50 percent discounts on subscriptions for numerous popular services, such as Peak, Memrise, Runtastic, and The New York Times. You’ll need to subscribe to a year of service to get the savings.

The movie and TV promotions end run through July 13, while the sales on apps, games, books, and music end July 6.

The impact on you at home: Google offers sporadic savings throughout the year on apps and music, but this is the first time it has launched a storewide sale. So head over to the Play Store and snatch up these one-of-a-kind savings.