Leading Into Prime Day, Amazon Offers 4 Months of Music Unlimited for $0.99 - Deal Alert

Amazon's Music Unlimited service is typically offered at $9.99/month, but Amazon has activated a special promotion as a teaser to their upcoming Prime Day on July 11. The promotion just dropped today and gets you 4 months of their Music Unlimited service for just $0.99, if you're a Prime member (or have a 30 day Prime free trial: get one here). Music Unlimited offers tens of millions of songs, with new releases from today's most popular artists. Listen ad-free with unlimited skips on all of your devices, and download for offline listening. Learn more about the very competitive streaming music service from Amazon, and take advantage of the $0.99 subscription offer, at Amazon's Music Unlimited page located here.

