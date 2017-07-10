News

Amazon has unveiled an early peek of Prime Day deals

Amazon is chumming the waters with a sneak peek at deals starting tonight, like a $90 Amazon Echo and $50 off the August Smart Lock.

Contributor, PCWorld |

amazon trailer
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Amazon’s Prime Day is just hours away, and the online retailer wants to keep anticipation high. To that end, the company has unveiled a sneak peek at some of the deals you can expect throughout the 30-hour extravaganza.

As is typical for Amazon, the company’s preview includes some generic promises, such as up to 40 percent off gaming laptops—but a handful are truly excellent deals. We’ve picked the top three that jumped out to us. Keep these on your radar, and when Prime Day sales truly kick off at 6 P.M Pacific / 9 P.M. Eastern on Monday evening, we’ll be tracking the best of the Prime Day tech deals on PCWorld.com.

Note: To take advantage of Prime Day sales, you must be a member of Amazon Prime. This service is Amazon’s $99-a-year club that offers free two-day shipping on orders, as well as a litany of frills like free premium video and music streaming, free online photo storage, a Kindle lending library, and various promotional offers. New Prime members get a free 30-day trial, which means you can sign up, get the Prime deals, and then dump the membership before the $99 fee kicks in.

Amazon Echo for $90

amazon echo Amazon

This is easily the best deal yet for Amazon’s smart speaker. The lowest ever price was during its pre-order period, when early adopters could snag it for $99. This undercuts that by $10, and the lowest price on CamelCamelCamel by $40. The Echo—powered by the Alexa digital personal assistant—is a fantastic smart speaker for those looking to get started with smart home gadgets.

$50 off August Smart Lock

augustsmartlock August

Amazon isn’t offering a specific price for this device, only saying it’s $50 off. The second generation August Smart Lock is currently $195 on Amazon. For this to be truly $50 off, we’ll expect to see the price hit $145—assuming the deal is for the second-generation device. Keep an eye on this one if you’re looking for a smart lock. 

Kindle Paperwhite for $90

If you’ve been reading Kindle books on your smartphone, Prime Day might be the time to get yourself a Kindle Paperwhite for $30 less. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Paperwhite at this price—it’s the same deal as during last year’s Prime Day sale—but it’s a strong discount.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon