News

AMD's Ryzen 3 lineup brings competitive quad-core CPUs to the masses

The CPU core wars continue.

Senior Editor, PCWorld |

ryzen new
Credit: AMD
More like this

AMD continued its quest to democratize multi-core computing on Thursday as it revealed hard details about Ryzen 3 processors with twice as many CPU cores as their Intel rivals.

Only a pair of Ryzen 3 chips will be available when the lineup launches on July 27. Both the Ryzen 3 1200 and the Ryzen 3 1300X rock four cores and four threads, meaning they have double the physical cores as Intel’s dual-core i3 chips, but lack the simultaneous multi-threading that allow AMD’s Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 CPUs to press their core count advantage even further. The Ryzen 3 1200 has a 3.1GHz base clock capable of boosting to 3.4GHz when needed, and the Ryzen 3 1300X hums along between 3.5GHz and 3.7GHz.

[ Further reading: Ryzen CPUs explained: Everything you need to know about AMD's disruptive multicore chips ]

AMD didn’t reveal any fresh performance comparisons against Intel’s chips, but an earlier tease for the Ryzen Pro launch pit the quad-core Ryzen 3 1300X against Intel’s Core i3-7100 in a variety of tasks. AMD says the Ryzen chip outpunched Intel’s CPU in every task except the hotly contested Sysmark 2014—though you should always take vendor-supplied metrics with a big ol’ pinch of salt until they’re confirmed by independent testing.

ryzen 3 pro performance AMD

Ryzen 3 vs Core i3, according to AMD. (Click to enlarge.)

Those Pro versions of the Ryzen 3 chips both feature 65-watt TDPs and 2MB L2/8MB L3 cache sizes. Expect the consumer versions to mirror that.

The only major question left? Pricing. AMD didn’t disclose how much the Ryzen 3 processors will cost when the chips release on July 27. They’re likely to be pretty damned affordable though, as the step-up Ryzen 5 series bottoms out at $169 for the 4-core, 8-thread Ryzen 5 1400, and the Core i3-7100 that AMD compared the Ryzen 3 1300X against retails for $117.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Senior editor Brad Chacos covers gaming and graphics for PCWorld, and runs the morning news desk for PCWorld, Macworld, Greenbot, and TechHive. He tweets too.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon