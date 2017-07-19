Telltale reveals Wolf Among Us 2, a final Walking Dead season, and another Batman

Just yesterday I was lamenting on Twitter that we’d never see another Wolf Among Us, with Telltale apparently content to churn out licensed superhero games, and then...more Wolf Among Us. Surprise! Telltale announced a trio of games this morning at San Diego Comic-Con—Batman: The Enemy Within,The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and (most importantly) Wolf Among Us 2.

Batman is the only one out in 2017, so it is indeed a year of Telltale superheroes—Guardians of the Galaxy and Batman will finish out the rest of the year. Episode one, titled “The Enigma,” will be out on August 8 which is mere weeks from now. And if you hadn’t already guessed from the title, Riddler will play a large role in the new season.

Moving into 2018, this press release lists The Walking Dead’s fourth season next so I assume we’ll be seeing it earlier in the year. The title’s pretty self-explanatory, as Telltale claims this will be the final season of the game that kickstarted Telltale’s current style.

Even better, The Final Season will return focus to Clementine after the third season’s baffling dalliance with newcomer Javier Garcia and his family woes. Given how much the writing slumped in the third season and how little Javier seemed to resonate with fans, returning to Clementine feels like a natural choice—though a bit odd, trying to rectify the ruthless third-season Clementine with the one I played the season prior.

Brad Chacos/IDG The original Wolf Among Us blended fairy tale characters with a gritty modern-day murder mystery.

Last but certainly not least, there's Wolf Among Us 2. It’s a surprise for sure—Telltale’s let the Fables universe linger for years on 2014’s cliffhanger ending, and even this week threw out some misdirection to quash rumors of an impending announcement. But here we are.

Telltale hasn't dished out many details, with most of the release focused on the success of the first game and of the Fables comics. Heck, Wolf Among Us 2 isn’t even an official title. The first episode is scheduled to land in the second half of 2018 though, and “begin a fresh story arc for its returning cast of characters, featuring the return of Adam Harrington as Bigby Wolf and Erin Yvette as Snow White.” Good enough for me.

We’ll keep you updated as we hear more—including, apparently, talking about the new Batman season in just a few short weeks.