70% Anker Quick Charge 3.0 63W 5-Port USB Wall Charger - Deal Alert

This premium wall-charger from Anker features 5 ports that pump out 63W of power — enough for the whole family to simultaneously charge multiple devices at the highest speed possible. Right now it’s discounted 70% to just $27 on Amazon, where it averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 500 customers. Right now when you buy this item you’ll also activate a 10% discount on other select Anker products including their power bank and bluetooth speaker. See this deal on Amazon.

  Anker Quick Charge 3.0 63W 5-Port USB Wall Charger

    $26.99 MSRP $89.99
    on Amazon
