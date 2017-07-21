Best Buy is currently selling the HDHomeRun Connect for $70

If you've been thinking about going the cord-cutter route, consider this a sign. Best Buy is selling the SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect for $70 right now. This external TV tuner features two tuners, allowing you to watch over-the-air (OTA) broadcast TV on two sets or to record one show while watching the other.

The Connect's specifications say it supports up to 1080p, but broadcast TV is usually 1080i. That's still 1920-by-1080 resolution, however. The one extra thing you will need in addition to the tuner is a digital antenna.

Once you're all set up the Connect allows you to pause, rewind, and record broadcast TV. It also works with "most DLNA TVs," allowing you to hook the device into your router for a multi-room setup.

When we reviewed the Connect back in 2015, we really liked this box. It's a solid tool for cord cutters who still want to pick up local broadcasts for live sports and the like. You can also use it in concert with Plex and a PC as a heavy-duty DVR.

The one thing the Connect lacked when we reviewed it two years ago was any kind of first-party software to access the tuner on devices. That has since changed, with apps available for Windows 10, Mac, Linux, and Android. However, to use these apps you need a SilconDust DVR subscription.

SiliconDust

[ Today's deal: SiliconDust HDHomeRun for $70 at Best Buy. ]