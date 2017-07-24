Amazon seems intent on getting an Echo into everyone's home right now. Just a month ago we saw Amazon drop the Echo to its lowest price yet at $130, and then the retailer sliced even deeper and offered its smart speaker for $90 during Prime Day.

Today, Amazon, Best Buy, and Staples are selling the Echo yet again for $130. While that price is higher than the all-time low of $90, it's still a good discount if you missed the Prime Day sale and want the smart speaker right now.

Staples' current sale lasts until 6PM Eastern/9PM Pacific on Monday night. Amazon and Best Buy, meanwhile, haven't put a time limit on their sales. Nevertheless, it wouldn't be surprising if this was a one-day sale everywhere.

As we've said before, the Echo is a great first smart device for the home. You can use it to quickly grab information from the web, purchase items from Amazon, play music, and control many third-party smart home devices.

The Echo deal is available in the smart speaker's usual color options of white or black.

Amazon Echo

[ Today's deal: Amazon Echo for $130 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Staples. ]

This story, "Amazon, Best Buy, and Staples have knocked $50 off the Echo" was originally published by TechHive.