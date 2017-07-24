News

Amazon, Best Buy, and Staples have knocked $50 off the Echo

The Amazon Echo is already back on sale.

Contributor, TechHive |

Amazon Echo
Credit: Michael Brown
More like this

Amazon seems intent on getting an Echo into everyone's home right now. Just a month ago we saw Amazon drop the Echo to its lowest price yet at $130, and then the retailer sliced even deeper and offered its smart speaker for $90 during Prime Day.

Today, Amazon, Best Buy, and Staples are selling the Echo yet again for $130. While that price is higher than the all-time low of $90, it's still a good discount if you missed the Prime Day sale and want the smart speaker right now.

Staples' current sale lasts until 6PM Eastern/9PM Pacific on Monday night. Amazon and Best Buy, meanwhile, haven't put a time limit on their sales. Nevertheless, it wouldn't be surprising if this was a one-day sale everywhere.

As we've said before, the Echo is a great first smart device for the home. You can use it to quickly grab information from the web, purchase items from Amazon, play music, and control many third-party smart home devices.

The Echo deal is available in the smart speaker's usual color options of white or black.

amazon echo

Amazon Echo

[ Today's deal: Amazon Echo for $130 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Staples. ]

This story, "Amazon, Best Buy, and Staples have knocked $50 off the Echo" was originally published by TechHive.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon