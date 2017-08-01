News

G.Skill's superb RGB mechanical keyboard is $70 at Newegg today

This is a great price for a fantastic mechanical keyboard, as long as you don't mind Cherry MX Brown switches.

Credit: G.Skill
Every now and then, Newegg puts one of our favorite mechanical keyboards on sale--and today's deal is particularly nice. Currently, you can pick up the G.Skill KM780 with Cherry MX Brown switches for $70. That's much cheaper than the $105 sale price we saw on this same keyboard in April.

This deal ends at 11:59PM Pacific on Tuesday, August 1.

We currently consider the KM780 the best RGB-enabled keyboard. Our keyboard critic Hayden Dingman considers it a great keyboard because of design details like the detachable wrist rest, only-the-fly macro recording, six macro keys, "beautiful LED volume readout," and a mouse cable holder.

It also has per-key backlighting and audio pass-through. This keyboard also includes some extra keycaps, a keycaptool, and a keycap case you can connect to the keyboard itself.

It's an excellent mechanical keyboard at an excellent price, as long as you're in the market for Cherry MX Brown switches (and not others like its louder cousin, the MX Blue.)

Today's deal: G.Skill KM780 for $70 at Newegg. ]

