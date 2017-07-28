Opinion

The Full Nerd episode 27: Ryzen 3 is here, AMD Threadripper's mystery chips explained

Plus: Intel vs AMD CPU coolers.

Hardware & Accessories
Threadripper mystery, Ryzen 3 released, and your questions | The Full Nerd Ep. 27   (01:11:22)
More for you to like:
The Full Nerd
AMD Threadripper price, Ryzen 3 details, Vega FE performance, and more | The Full Nerd Ep 26 AMD Threadripper price, Ryzen 3... (01:42:50)
AMD Ryzen 5 announced | The Full Nerd Ep 19 AMD Ryzen 5 announced | The Full... (19:34)
Intel Optane | The Full Nerd Ep 19 Intel Optane | The Full Nerd Ep 19 (10:47)
Viewer Q & A | The Full Nerd Ep. 18 (pt 3 of 3) Viewer Q & A | The Full Nerd Ep.... (25:27)
The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TI is coming! | The Full Nerd Ep. 18 (pt 2 of 3) The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TI is... (25:05)
AMD Ryzen Review & Benchmarking | The Full Nerd Ep. 18 (pt. 1 of 3) AMD Ryzen Review & Benchmarking |... (55:59)
tk
Threadripper mystery, Ryzen 3 released, and your questions | The Full Nerd Ep. 27 (01:11:22)
More like this

AMD’s budget-friendly Ryzen 3 processors are finally here. In this week’s The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad Chacos, Melissa Riofrio, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about whether the latest Ryzen chips deserve your money more than Intel’s Core i3 CPUs. Short answer: It depends!

The gang also talks about the mysterious extra chips lurking inside AMD’s Threadripper processors, with Gordon bringing the inside scoop from a source in the know. Threadripper’s premium packaging sparks a chat about how hardware boxes could learn a lot from birthday cards. Then we break open those boxes and compare Intel’s stock CPU coolers against AMD’s Wraith coolers. As always, we wrap thing ups by answering several questions straight from you.

We’ve embedded the full video above, or you can watch Full Nerd episode 27 on YouTube. (Toss us a follow while you’re over there!) If you prefer just the audio, you can also listen to the Full Nerd on Soundcloud.

You can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode, and be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook or YouTube to watch the show live and pick our brains in real time.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon