The Full Nerd episode 28: Radeon RX Vega revealed, and why 8-core Threadripper exists

You have Vega questions, we have (some) Vega answers.

Radeon RX Vega revealed, cheap Ryzen Threadripper, and more | The Full Nerd Ep. 28   (01:24:36)
Gordon, Adam, Alaina and Brad talk about AMD's Radeon RX Vega GPU and why you might want an 8-core Ryzen Threadripper.
Radeon RX Vega revealed, cheap Ryzen Threadripper, and more | The Full Nerd Ep. 28 (01:24:36)
In this week’s The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about this week’s hot topic: AMD’s long-awaited Radeon RX Vega reveal. You can check out our Radeon RX Vega launch coverage for the raw speeds and feeds details, but we dive in-depth in the video above, because live viewers of the show sure had a lot of questions. How does performance compare to GeForce cards? When will Radeon RX Vega cards launch? What’s up with these “Radeon packs,” anyway? The answers lie within. 

After that, we stick with AMD but shift focus to the potent Ryzen Threadripper processors. We now know the chips launch on August 10, but most of the conversation revolves around the recently revealed $550 Threadripper 1900X, the cheapest Threadripper CPU yet. Why would you need an 8-core Threadripper when 8-core Ryzen chips already exist for less money? We dig in. And as always, we wrap thing ups by answering several questions straight from you

We’ve embedded the full video above, or you can watch Full Nerd episode 28 on YouTube. (Toss us a follow while you’re over there!) If you prefer just the audio, you can also listen to the Full Nerd on Soundcloud.

