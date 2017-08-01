The Full Nerd episode 28: Radeon RX Vega revealed, and why 8-core Threadripper exists

In this week’s The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about this week’s hot topic: AMD’s long-awaited Radeon RX Vega reveal. You can check out our Radeon RX Vega launch coverage for the raw speeds and feeds details, but we dive in-depth in the video above, because live viewers of the show sure had a lot of questions. How does performance compare to GeForce cards? When will Radeon RX Vega cards launch? What’s up with these “Radeon packs,” anyway? The answers lie within.

After that, we stick with AMD but shift focus to the potent Ryzen Threadripper processors. We now know the chips launch on August 10, but most of the conversation revolves around the recently revealed $550 Threadripper 1900X, the cheapest Threadripper CPU yet. Why would you need an 8-core Threadripper when 8-core Ryzen chips already exist for less money? We dig in. And as always, we wrap thing ups by answering several questions straight from you.

