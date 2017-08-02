News

Amazon is solving our cable management problems today for less than $7

For $6.09, you can pick up 100 Velcro ties today and get those cables organized.

Contributor, PCWorld |

ties 4
Credit: Velcro
More like this

Today's deal addresses one of the biggest problems in the lives of most PC users: cable management. Amazon is currently selling 100 Velcro-brand hook and loop black ties for $6.09. The ties measure 8 inches long by 0.5-inch wide. 

While the ties come at a set length, it's easy to cut them to smaller lengths when necessary. If you're building your own PC, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to proper PC management for ideas on how to put these velcro ties to work.

Even if you're not building your own PC, these ties will come in handy to keep all those wires behind your desk organized—not to mention that mess of extra cables hiding under your bed or desk.

That's about it: 100 Velcro cables, and they're cheap. If you don't have Amazon Prime and choose the "Subscribe & Save" option to get free shipping, be sure to remember to cancel the subscription once your item ships.

ties 3 Velcro

Today's deal: 100 Velcro Brand One Wrap Thin Ties for $6.09 on Amazon. ]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon