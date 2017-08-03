Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

44% off Aukey Dash Cam, Full HD Wide Angle With Night Vision - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

aukey dashcam
Amazon (IDG Worldwide)

This 1080p Dash Camera captures video or stills, and is equipped with a motion detector and continuous loop recording. An emergency recording mode can be activated by sharp turns or sudden stops, and automatically captures unexpected driving incidents. The Dash Camera can also record whenever it sees motion in front or create a time-lapse video of your trip. Features Full HD 1080P, 170° Wide Angle Lens, 2“ LCD and Night Vision. Its typical list price has been reduced 44% to just $58.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "44% off Aukey Dash Cam, Full HD Wide Angle With Night Vision - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon