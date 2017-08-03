News

Watch us unbox and install AMD's monster Threadripper CPU

Ryzen Threadripper isn't like any previous AMD CPU.

Executive Editor, PCWorld |

AMD Ryzen Threadripper unboxing and installation
The PCWorld crew installs its first Threadripper CPU and learns the old RTFM lesson.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper unboxing and installation
The process for installing an AMD desktop CPU hasn't changed in literally more than a decade. But that's all changed now with the company's monster Ryzen Threadripper and its TR4 socket. Get this: Threadripper's installation process is so unique, every chip ships with its own torque wrench in the box.

The best way to learn something new is to see it in action, so watch us unbox a 16-core Threadripper 1950X ($999 on Amazon) and attempt to install it in an Asus X399 Zenith Extreme motherboard ($550 on Amazon).

Yes, the RTFM rule immediately comes into play.

While you scream at the screen in frustration and anger, check out PCWorld's Ryzen Threadripper FAQ for the latest hard facts about AMD's high-end desktop chips, which launch on August 10.

