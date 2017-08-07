Amazon and Twitch Prime subscribers can grab Day of the Tentacle Remastered for free

Given its love of purple, you might think Twitch would be on the side of the evil tentacles. Not so, though—for a limited time you can grab Day of the Tentacle Remastered for free, provided you’re a Twitch Prime (read: Amazon Prime) member.

It’s the latest in a string of freebies from Twitch. The past few months have seen promotions for Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds and Overwatch, plus full games like Breach & Clear, Oxenfree, and Gone Home. A pretty solid track record, all things considered.

The catch, of course, is that Twitch (read: still Amazon) wants you to download and install its proprietary client on your PC, a.k.a. the Twitch Desktop App. No, they’re not just giving away Steam keys. It’s a carbon copy of EA’s tactics with Origin and the On the House program, giving away classic games as long as you’re willing to use something other than Steam.

The first hit’s free, basically.

You'll also need to be an Amazon/Twitch Prime subscriber of course. (Amazon offers a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial if you're not.) To get the game, log into your Twitch account, look for the crown symbol in the upper right corner, scroll down to the Day of the Tentacle Remastered offer, and claim it—or just go here. I highly recommend doing so, as Day of the Tentacle Remastered is pretty much everything you’d want from a remaster—modern graphics and audio with the ability to turn all that off and play the classic LucasArts version of the game. The puzzles can be a pain, but the writing is still excellent.

You’ll have to act fast though—the Day of the Tentacle offer is only good through August 9. Missed it? Don’t fret too much. At the rate Twitch is moving I expect another freebie within weeks.