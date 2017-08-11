The Full Nerd Episode 29: Threadripper review, final Core i9 specs, and an Intel eclipse

In this week’s Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray talk Ryzen Threadripper, reveal the latest specs on Intel's Core i9 CPUs, and wonder why on earth Intel scheduled its 8th-gen Core launch for the same day as the total eclipse?

Gordon goes full John Madden and breaks out detailed benchmark charts on AMD 16-core Ryzen Threadripper 1950X. Find out why it's now the biggest, baddest CPU in the valley of nerds.

Not to be outshined by AMD, Intel also just released the final specs of its 18-, 16- and 14-core Core i9 chips. Finally, is Intel going for symbolism with its 8th generation Core launch during the Great American Eclipse?

