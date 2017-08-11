Opinion

The Full Nerd Episode 29: Threadripper review, final Core i9 specs, and an Intel eclipse

The PCWorld crew talk Threadripper performance, dish Core i9 specs and wonder if Intel will eclipse AMD?

Hardware & Accessories
Threadripper review, Core i9 full details, and Intel's 8th gen Eclipse | The Full Nerd Ep. 29   (01:24:53)
More for you to like:
The Full Nerd
A cheap AMD Threadripper chip? | The Full Nerd Ep. 28 A cheap AMD Threadripper chip? |... (21:04)
The Full Nerd
AMD Threadripper core mysteries | The Full Nerd Ep. 27 AMD Threadripper core mysteries |...
The Full Nerd
Radeon RX Vega revealed, cheap Ryzen Threadripper, and more | The Full Nerd Ep. 28 Radeon RX Vega revealed, cheap... (01:24:36)
The Full Nerd
Why you can't buy a Radeon card | The Full Nerd Episode 24 Why you can't buy a Radeon card |... (23:00)
The Full Nerd
Intel Core i9 vs. AMD Threadripper | The Full Nerd Episode 24 Intel Core i9 vs. AMD Threadripper...
tfn 024a.00 06 22 17.still010
The core wars have begun with Core i9 vs Threadripper | The Full Nerd Episode 24 The core wars have begun with Core...
Gordon, Alaina, Adam and Brad talk Threadripper, Core i9 specs and an 8th-gen eclipse from Intel
Threadripper review, Core i9 full details, and Intel's 8th gen Eclipse | The Full Nerd Ep. 29 (01:24:53)
More like this

In this week’s Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray talk Ryzen Threadripper, reveal the latest specs on Intel's Core i9 CPUs, and wonder why on earth Intel scheduled its 8th-gen Core launch for the same day as the total eclipse?

Gordon goes full John Madden and breaks out detailed benchmark charts on AMD 16-core Ryzen Threadripper 1950X. Find out why it's now the biggest, baddest CPU in the valley of nerds.

Not to be outshined by AMD, Intel also just released the final specs of its 18-, 16- and 14-core Core i9 chips. Finally, is Intel going for symbolism with its 8th generation Core launch during the Great American Eclipse?

You can watch Full Nerd up above, or if you can also watch it on YouTube right here. If you'd prefer to listen, the podcast is available right here:

You can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode, and be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook or YouTube to watch the show live and pick our brains in real time.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon