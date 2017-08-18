Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD review: Everything you want in a battery pack

Note: The following is part of our roundup of USB-C battery packs. Go there for details on how we tested this device.

Let’s get this out of the way: The Anker PowerCore+ 28600 is expensive; it’s currently listed at $110 on Amazon. Ouch.

That said, it includes a 30W USB-C port on the pack itself, along with two USB-A ports. That translates into a pack that can charge your phone, MacBook, and Nintendo Switch without much fuss.

The 26,800mAh (96.48Wh) is efficient to boot. Our testing found it to have an efficiency rating of 83.43 percent, outperforming the most recent crop of power packs we tested.

The total time it took to recharge this pack with the included 30W wall adapter was just under five hours. By comparison, the slightly larger Aukey 30000 required almost double the amount of time to refill.

The power button on the top of the device has a ring of indictor lights to let you know how much juice is left in the tank.

Included in the box is the pack, 30W wall adapter, USB-C-to-USB-C cable, and a carrying pouch.

Beside the price, another downside is the pack’s heft. It’s not oversized, just heavy, at 1.27 pounds, and will surely add some weight to your bag.