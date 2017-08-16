Aukey's dual-port car charger with Quick Charge 3.0 is $9 right now

Aukey loves to offer deals on its products. Right now on Amazon, you can get the Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger for $9 if you redeem the "Buy 1, get 55% off" promotion right underneath the price. (Mobile users may need to scroll further down the page to see the promotion.)

This charger can charge two "compatible devices" up to four times faster than normal chargers, according to Aukey, as it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 technology. (Hence the product's name.) The charger is also loaded with safeguards to prevent excessive current from overloading your devices. That should just be a standard part of any charging device, mind you--especially car chargers.

Because Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 technology is backward-compatible, phones that support Quick Charge 2.0 can also use this charger. Phones compatible with this charger include the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S7 devices, LG's G6 and V20, Sony Xperia XZ, Google Pixel phones, HTC 10, and Huawei P9 and P10. (For the complete list, you'll want to skim through this PDF on Qualcomm's site.)

