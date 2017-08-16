PCWorld's August Digital Magazine: Intel's Core-i9 Tested

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Edition. Available as single copies or as a yearlong subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Edition for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the August issue

We test the fastest consumer CPU ever: the Intel Core i9. Find out all about 5 killer new Google Assistant features you should be using right now. Plus, the catalog of Edge extensions isn’t huge yet, but we have the 10 best so far.

Other highlights:

News : The best PC Games of 2017 (so far)



: The best PC Games of 2017 (so far) Surface Laptop review: Microsoft's MacBook Air killer nails what students need

Microsoft's MacBook Air killer nails what students need Gigabyte Aero 15 review: A near-perfect power user's laptop

A near-perfect power user's laptop Here's How: How to transfer everything from your old Android phone to your new one

Video highlights

Watch: Virtual reality could get less awkward with Intel’s WiGig technology, which lets you shed the wires that tether you to a PC (or tangle up around your legs). We checked out a prototype at E3 2017, and you could start seeing it in retail products within a year.

