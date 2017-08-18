Aukey 30000 PowerBank with Power Delivery review: A respectable upgrade

Note: The following is part of our roundup of USB-C battery packs. Go there for details on how we tested this device.

The Aukey 30000 Power Bank was last year’s top pick, despite a couple of flaws. Its price point, combined with Quick Charge (QC) 3.0 and a handy flashlight (as gimmicky as it may sound) were enough to propel it to the top.

The current model (available for $80 on Amazon) adds Power Delivery (PD) charging, extending its compatibility to more devices, such as a MacBooks.

Aukey left the design exactly the same; that is to say its a black brick, with a few colorful ports on the front. There are four ports in total. Two USB-A (one QC 3.0, one AiPower), an in-only microUSB port, and a USB-C port for charging devices or the pack itself. The pack takes roughly nine and a half hours to recharge.

A single, small light bulb is found between the two USB-A ports. To turn on the light you hold down the power button for a few seconds; repeat to turn it off. It’s sure to come in handy when hunting through your backpack for a cable (we’ve all been there).

A USB-C-to USB-C-cable comes in the box. With a capacity of 30,000 mAh (111 Wh), the new Aukey model showed worse efficiency than last year’s model, 76.48 percent (compared to 80.27 percent).

Unfortunately, the addition of PD charging adds to the Aukey 30000’s price. Currently it’s selling for $64 on Amazon, nearly $20 more than last year’s model.