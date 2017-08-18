Jackery Titan S 20100 review: An affordable battery that packs a punch

Note: The following is part of our roundup of USB-C battery packs. Go there for details on how we tested this device.

The Jackery Titan S 20100 mAh (72.4 Wh) battery pack is listed on Amazon at a respectable $40.

Our test found the efficiency of the Jackery Titan S to be just shy of the 80 percent mark, at 79.54 percent.

On the front of the housing, you’ll find a power button, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port. There are also two USB-A-out ports, one with Smart Fit tech; the other for QC 2.0 devices. The USB-C port is used to charge devices or the battery pack itself.

Total time to recharge the pack from empty to full was just over five hours using a standard 5V/2A USB wall adapter (not included with the pack).

One benefit of the Jackery Titan S I wasn’t expecting is its ability to charge the Nintendo Switch or a MacBook.

Included in the box is a microUSB cable and a USB-C cable. Both cables are standard USB-A cables, so if you were hoping for a USB-C-to-USB-C cable, you’ll need to find one elsewhere.

On top of the pack you’ll find four indicator lights, signalling how much battery is left in the pack, and giving you a quick reference when the pack itself is charging and how much it has left to go.