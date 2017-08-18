Review

Jackery Titan S 20100 review: An affordable battery that packs a punch

Throw in an attractive price point and the ability to charge your Nintendo Switch, and you're set.

Contributor, PCWorld |

jackery titan 2
Jackery
More like this
At a Glance

  • Jackery Titan S 20100mAh 30W Total Output QC2.0 Qualcomm Quick Charge External Battery, Type-C

    PCWorld Rating
    $38.99
    View
    on Amazon

Note: The following is part of our roundup of USB-C battery packs. Go there for details on how we tested this device.

The Jackery Titan S 20100 mAh (72.4 Wh) battery pack is listed on Amazon at a respectable $40.

Our test found the efficiency of the Jackery Titan S to be just shy of the 80 percent mark, at 79.54 percent.

On the front of the housing, you’ll find a power button, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port. There are also two USB-A-out ports, one with Smart Fit tech; the other for QC 2.0 devices. The USB-C port is used to charge devices or the battery pack itself.

Total time to recharge the pack from empty to full was just over five hours using a standard 5V/2A USB wall adapter (not included with the pack).

One benefit of the Jackery Titan S I wasn’t expecting is its ability to charge the Nintendo Switch or a MacBook.

Included in the box is a microUSB cable and a USB-C cable. Both cables are standard USB-A cables, so if you were hoping for a USB-C-to-USB-C cable, you’ll need to find one elsewhere.

On top of the pack you’ll find four indicator lights, signalling how much battery is left in the pack, and giving you a quick reference when the pack itself is charging and how much it has left to go.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance
  • PCWorld Rating
    $38.99
    View
    on Amazon

    Flexibility and a good price make for a fine combination.

    Pros

    • Fast recharge time
    • Can charge Nintendo Switch
    • Affordable

    Cons

    • Overall design is uninspired
    • Limited to QC 2.0
Related:

Based in beautiful Colorado, Jason Cipriani is a freelance writer who contributes to Macworld, Wired, Fortune, and CNET.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon