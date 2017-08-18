Samsung Fast Charge Portable Battery Pack 5100 review: Slim, portable, and full of energy

Note: The following is part of our roundup of USB-C battery packs. Go there for details on how we tested this device.

Samsung may have earned the honor of being at the end of random battery jokes, and suggesting a battery pack from Samsung may seem unlikely. But just put the Note 7 debacle in a box—keep it there, just in case something else bad happens.

Now, look at the Fast Charge Portable Battery Pack 5100. This $59 pack has a 5100 mAh (19.38Wh) capacity, is slightly thicker than a Galaxy S8, and is easy on the eyes.

A carrying loop sticks out of the top, with a power button and a USB-C port for charging the pack found on one side. On the other side you’ll find a USB-A port, used to charge your phone.

Pressing the power button when nothing is connected will animate a light on top of the pack, revealing just how much juice is left in the pack.

It’s not QC 2.0/3.0 compatible, but it will fast-charge your Samsung Galaxy devices (naturally). Our testing found the small pack to be impressively efficient at 83.03 percent. Total amount of time to recharge the pack was just over two and a half hours.

The one downside to this pack? Youre going to pay a premium for the smaller design and the Samsung name on it.

It may not win the honor of top pick for portable battery pack, but should you find a deal on this pack, don’t hesitate. Click buy and don’t look back.