News

Amazon is selling an EVGA 450W PSU for $10

This power supply is super cheap if you file the mail-in rebate.

Contributor, PCWorld |

evga450bt 1
EVGA
More like this

Whether you've got a PC building project on deck or need to replace an existing PSU, you can get an incredible deal on a power supply right now. Amazon is selling the EVGA 450 BT for $10 after mail-in rebate. That means you'll pay $30 upfront, and then get $20 back in the form of a prepaid debit card.

The rebate offer lasts until Monday.

This 450W PSU comes with a three-year warranty, and it's 80+ Bronze certified, which means it operates at 85 efficiency or greater under usual workloads. It has a single 12 volt rail, and if you need or want to know what that means, this YouTube video offers a great explanation.

This is not a modular PSU—despite what some of the reviews say—so that means you'll have extra cords to deal with. It's also designed for budget builds with parts that don't demand a lot of power. (E.g., it should be fine for something like the GTX 1050, but you'll want more power if you plan to run a GTX 1080 Ti.) If you're not sure how much wattage is needed for your system, you can use an online calculator for a ballpark estimate.

evga450bt EVGA

Today's deal: EVGA 450 BT power supply for $10 after mail-in rebate on Amazon. ]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon