Microsoft pushes Windows mixed reality with two tiers of PCs and a Halo game tease

Microsoft's bid to bring Windows mixed reality to the masses is taking shape with a raft of affordable PCs. On Monday the company announced its hardware partners will launch two types of mixed-reality PCs this holiday season, showing them off first at the IFA show this week in Berlin. The company also said its mixed-reality content would include Steam’s VR games and even some sort of Halo experience.

Microsoft has spent much of this year building up its mixed-reality ecosystem. The company has promised that mixed reality will be a key part of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. Working in concert, its hardware partners—HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Acer—plan to launch mixed-reality devices in time for the holidays.

Pricing is important: Acer's headset, for instance, will be available for $299 without the controllers, undercutting the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. At its Build conference in May, Microsoft announced a $399 bundle of headset plus a set of motion controllers. Prices of mixed-reality-capable PCs begin at $499.

Microsoft’s partners have yet to announce further specifics on those PCs, but we do knows they’ll be classified into two tiers. Windows Mixed Reality PCs with integrated graphics will run at up to 60 frames per second, while Windows Mixed Reality Ultra PCswith discrete graphics will provide up to 90 frames per second.

Why this matters: With mixed and virtual reality, vertigo is a real concern. A guaranteed 60-fps experience might be tolerable for certain applications, provided you don’t move you head around too quickly. You’ll really want a PC with discrete graphics—an Ultra PC—for the best experience. Providing PCs purpose-built for mixed reality could help build user interest, though it's too early to tell whether they'll take it up.

Microsoft tips some MR content partners

Microsoft released a sizzle reel of some of the available apps, which include Dreams of Dali, SuperHot VR, and GoPro 360-degree videos, among others. Microsoft said that “Steam content will also run on Windows Mixed Reality headsets,” though didn’t provide further clarification.

https://youtu.be/QK_fOFDHj0g

Microsoft also published a graphic of some of the developers who will be publishing apps to mixed reality. Note that they include the a number of developers who already have published virtual-reality apps, or just apps for Windows.

Microsoft

One of those developers, Microsoft said, will be 343 Industries, the developers of the Halo series of games. There will be a Halo mixed-reality experience, Microsoft promised, without delving into more details.

Alex Kipman, the technical fellow at Microsoft who helped launch the HoloLens two years ago, called Microsoft’s reveal a “sneak peek into what you can expect this holiday,” he wrote in a blog post. “We are just getting started and we are honored to work with world class creators and developers.”

