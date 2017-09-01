News

Anker's highly popular Bluetooth keyboard is just $14 right now

If you need a Bluetooth keyboard to start the fall season, Anker's lower-end model is currently on sale at Amazon.

Contributor, PCWorld |

ankerkeyboard1
Anker
More like this

If your plan this fall is to survive school or work with only a tablet as your daily driver, you’ll definitely need a keyboard to go with it. Today, Amazon has an Anker Bluetooth ultra-slim keyboard on sale for $14 if you use the code DEAL7726 at checkout.

This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for this keyboard—it was just $7 around the holidays last year. Still, it’s a good price for a well-liked keyboard.

The style is clearly inspired by Apple’s popular Bluetooth keyboard, just with a little more color. Anker says this keyboard is 30 percent smaller than most traditional keyboards. It takes two AAA batteries that can last up to three months based on two hours per day of usage. It also comes with an 18-month warranty.

Anker says the keyboards work with iOS, Android 3.0 and up, and Windows XP and up. It also lists compatibility with Mac OS X 10.2.8 and above, but there are conflicting reports from users about whether it's truly compatible with Macs running El Capitan (OS X 10.11) and newer. If you roll the dice and it doesn't work with your Mac, you can always return it, as this product falls under Amazon’s standard return policy.

ankerkeyboard2 Anker

Today’s deal: Anker portable Bluetooth keyboard for $14 on Amazon. ]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon