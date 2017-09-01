News

Amazon Alexa branches out, appearing in the Lenovo Tab 4 with Home Assistant

You can get full Amazon Alexa functionality using the Tab 4 with the Home Assistant speaker dock.

Amazon Alexa pops up in the Lenovo Tab 4 with the Home Assistant accessory
Amazon Alexa's full functionality comes to life in the Lenovo Tab 4 when you connect the Home Assistant speaker dock.
Amazon Alexa is breaking free of the Echo. First she made friends with Cortana, and now she's popping up in the Lenovo Tab 4, thanks to the Home Assistant accessory introduced Thursday at IFA in Berlin.

When the Home Assistant ships in October (for $70), you'll be able to dock the Tab 4 or Tab 4 Plus to it and run all Alexa functions off the tablet. The Home Assistant handles the audio portion, picking up your voice commands and responding for Alexa.

The dock adjusts to fit the 8-inch and 10-inch tablet sizes in the Tab 4 line. It also charges the tablet and can be used to play music or other audio output from your tablet. Lenovo mentions how it can turn the tablet into a clock or weather station, but it could also lend better audio to movies streaming on the tablet. 

We'd love to see a dock that could do this for any tablet. But if the Home Assistant accessory takes off, maybe other vendors will get the same idea. 

Martyn Williams covers technology news for IDG and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

