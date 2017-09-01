Opinion

The Full Nerd episode 30: Radeon RX Vega 56 review, Intel's 8th-gen CPUs add more cores

Plus: Meet our ferocious Threadripper 1920x1080ti PC.

The Full Nerd Ep. 30: Radeon RX Vega 56 review, Intel adds more cores, Ultimate 1920x1080ti PC
Join The Full Nerd crew as they dig into the deepest of PC hardware talk. This Week is all about the AMD Vega 56 review, Intel adds more cores to its 8th gen chip, and the Ultimate 1920x1080ti build.
The Full Nerd Ep. 30: Radeon RX Vega 56 review, Intel adds more cores, Ultimate 1920x1080ti PC
In this week’s The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Dan Masaoka talk about the release of AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 56, and how the Radeon RX Vega lineup compares against Nvidia’s GeForce cards. It doesn’t really matter for the GTX 1070 or Radeon RX Vega 56, since you can’t buy either at anywhere near suggested pricing, so we dive into Radeon Vega 64 vs. GTX 1080 and GTX 1080 Ti as well.

After that, we dive into how Intel’s 8th-gen Core processors escalate the core wars against AMD’s Ryzen chips. Quad-core Ultrabooks and 6-core Intel desktop CPUs, here we come! Finally, the gang discussed our cheeky Threadripper 1920x1080ti PC, which is definitely overkill for 1920x1080 gaming. We built the beast shortly after Full Nerd was live. Check it out!

We’ve embedded the full video of the podcast above, or you can watch Full Nerd episode 30 on YouTube. (Toss us a follow while you’re over there!) If you prefer just the audio, you can also listen to the Full Nerd on Soundcloud.

You can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode, and be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook or YouTube to watch the show live and pick our brains in real time.

