Windows 10 Fall Creators Update launch date leaked by Lenovo, slips to October

Microsoft may be keeping the official launch date of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update under wraps, but its partners aren’t so shy. In an IFA press release, Lenovo leaked the Windows 10 FCU’s official ship date: October 17.

Lenovo made its disclosures as part of a footnote within the press release announcing the Miix 520, a professional two-in-one PC with support for far-field, standby Cortana recognition, a feature which “requires Windows 10 Fall Creators Update which will automatically update starting October 17, 2017,” the company said. A 2D/3D WorldView camera included in the tablet also requires the Windows 10 FCU, the company said, and again listed the Oct. 17 date.

Mark Hachman / IDG

The date is significant, if only because Microsoft told its customers in April that it would hew to a strict schedule of semiannual release dates, specifically in March and September. “We’ve... heard our customers want more predictability and simplicity from this update servicing model to help make deployments and updates of Microsoft products easier,” Bernando Caldas, the general manager of Windows Commercial Marketing, wrote in a blog post.

Microsoft had not responded to a request for comment by press time.

What this means for you: Microsoft apparently feels that the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update isn’t ready for prime time, whether it be from a feature standpoint or simply squashing bugs. For consumers, this doesn’t mean all that much, save for disappointing consumers who wanted some of the features of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update as soon as they can. For enterprises, though, this could be a more serious delay, if only because it breaks a promise made earlier by Microsoft to its customers.

Is mixed reality holding up the Fall Creators Update?

Unlike previous major updates to Windows 10, the Fall Creators Update will ship with hardware attached: mixed-reality headsets developed by Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Those headsets are being shown off at the IFA conference in Berlin this week.

Lenovo

Unfortunately, three of the four vendors—Asus, Dell, and Lenovo—have all announced that their headsets will ship in October. The head-mounted displays (HMDs), as they’re known, will ship for a few hundred dollars, and generally come bundled with two motion controllers. The Dell Visor will ship as a $450 bundle; Acer’s unnamed headset will sell as a bundle for $399. The Lenovo Explorer bundle of a HMD plus the controllers will be priced at $349.99. It will ship in October, too, the company said Thursday. None of the companies have said exactly when in October they’ll ship, though.

If history holds, Microsoft will release the Windows 10 FCU as an Insider release a week or two before the Fall Creators Update is officially released to consumers. Microsoft then rolls out the official release in waves, usually to the most modern PCs first.