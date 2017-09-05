The powerful PC hardware of PAX West 2017

Like usual, I spent most of my time at PAX West 2017 admiring the PC’s presence. After the console focus of E3, PAX is always the perfect RGB-lit mouthwash to close out the year.

Unfortunately 2017 was a bit less spectacular than last year—a show that featured a PC that fired paper airplanes, another with its very own blood bag, and a wall made entirely from keyboards. PAX West 2017 couldn’t possibly live up, and indeed it was a bit slimmer on the custom case front.

All the latest peripherals were floating around though, plus a few surprises—from Alienware’s 6-plus foot monitor setup to Corsair’s cool logo.