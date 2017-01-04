World Tech Update
PCWorld | Video
Chrysler's Portal concept hopes to pique millennials' interests
More for you to like:
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed,... (2:56)
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Sights of IFA 2015 Sights of IFA 2015 (2:00)
Connected fridge snaps food pics Connected fridge snaps food pics (2:20)
Coming Next
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap
Next Video

Chrysler's Portal concept hopes to pique millennials' interests

IDG News Service | Jan 4, 2017

Chrysler's concept car is modular, electric, and ultra connected.

Similar
View the transcript
Track 1: Chrysler’s Portal concept car is a pitch to a younger generation

Track 2: With a slew of interconnected features, Portal was designed by millennials for millennials

Track 3: Its digital dashboard and internal surfaces can be transformed into screens, and a ten gadget dock system ensures that passenger are never without power

Track 4: Portal is also modular, with seats that can be removed and inserted based on the driver’s changing lifestyle

Track 5: A number of cameras and sensors can be added to make the car spatially aware and eventually prepare it for autonomous driving

Track 6: Perhaps the most noticeable feature of the car is its wide, LED rimmed doors, which do away with the traditional middle pillar for a much more spacious feel

Track 7: Like most everything in the car, the lights can also be used for communication, such as signaling a turn or warning other cars of an approaching emergency vehicle

Track 8: A cloud system will also allow drivers and passengers to set and store specific profiles on how they like their seat, steering wheel position, and other adjustments

Track 9: The Portal is just a concept, and is not for sale. But the car may signal a shift from Chrysler’s particle family vehicle, to a cool, new, must have smart car
Hide transcript
More World Tech Update
Now Playing
World Tech Update
Chrysler's Portal concept hopes to pique millennials' interests (1:19)
World Tech Update
How a mistake led to NORAD tracking Santa's sleigh (1:26)
World Tech Update
8 drones that delighted us in 2016 (3:04)
World Tech Update
Biggest Apple news of 2016 (2:58)
World Tech Update
2016's most riveting robots (2:43)
World Tech Update
Amazon wants you to grab and go (1:00)
World Tech Update
Microsoft can virtually teleport you from one place to another (1:25)
World Tech Update
In an emergency, this drone will sail to the ground on a parachute (1:36)
World Tech Update
For this drone, the high seas are home (1:37)
World Tech Update
Quantix is a data driven drone (1:38)
World Tech Update
IT workers rally against offshore labor (3:02)
World Tech Update
Alibaba Singles Day sales skyrocket (1:25)
Popular
Cloud
How to use pinned tabs to keep your browser organized (1:06)
Software
Quick tips for OS X's Spotlight (3:03)
How to change the default font in Microsoft Word
Mobile
Change the voice your Android phone uses for navigation (1:07)
IT Insights
Tech Tip: Disabling Gmail's inbox sorting (0:52)
Tech Tip: Getting a password manager (1:27)
Social
How to quit Facebook (1:43)
Cloud
How to selectively delete browsing history
Tech Tip: Share real-time location with Glympse (1:07)
Social
TechTip: Hiding updates, photos from your Facebook profile (1:12)
Security
A low-tech way to avoid NSA spying (1:16)
How-To's & Tips
How to repair Windows 10's Master Boot Record (2:05)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top