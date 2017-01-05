PCWorld Home
Gaming
PCWorld |
Video
Razer’s triple-screeened Project Valerie is out to redefine laptop...
More for you to like:
Hardcore Hardware: The Cyberpower Pro Streaming I300 is ready to make you a Twitch star
Hardcore Hardware: The Cyberpower...
Hardcore Hardware: Pro-gaming bootcamp with missharvey
Hardcore Hardware: Pro-gaming...
(4:41)
Batman: Arkham Knight suspended for good reason? Yes.
Batman: Arkham Knight suspended...
(2:55)
MSI’s GT80 Titan SLI gaming laptop is faster than your desktop
MSI’s GT80 Titan SLI gaming laptop...
(2:51)
HP Omen: A sexy, thin and stylish gaming laptop
HP Omen: A sexy, thin and stylish...
(1:26)
Buy the best PC laptop: 5 gotchas to avoid
Buy the best PC laptop: 5 gotchas...
(2:43)
Hardcore Hardware: The Cyberpower Pro Streaming I300 is ready to make...
PCWorld
Jan 5, 2017
Razer’s triple-screeened Project Valerie is out to redefine laptop gaming
PCWorld
|
Jan 5, 2017
Three 17-inch 4K displays on one laptop? Yes please.
Now Playing
Razer’s triple-screeened Project Valerie is out to redefine laptop gaming
(1:09)
Alienware 13 review: This compact gaming laptop is a sight to behold
(1:34)
PAX 2016: South Park's fart-simulating Oculus Rift parody is an invention from Satan
PAX 2016: Hands-on with Duke Nukem 3D 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour
(1:56)
PAX 2016: Rock Band VR hands-on
Microsoft Booth Tour 2016
(3:04)
The 10 best PC games of E3 2016
(4:08)
Wilson's Heart hands-on: Oculus's new VR Touch showcase will creep you out
(1:16)
Ubisoft Booth Tour 2016
(2:15)
E3 College Game Competition Finalists
(11:12)
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided hands-on: Play it your way
FIFA 17 tryout: Watch an American try to play what the world calls 'football'
(2:11)
Cloud
How to use pinned tabs to keep your browser organized
(1:06)
Software
Quick tips for OS X's Spotlight
(3:03)
How to change the default font in Microsoft Word
Mobile
Change the voice your Android phone uses for navigation
(1:07)
IT Insights
Tech Tip: Disabling Gmail's inbox sorting
(0:52)
Tech Tip: Getting a password manager
(1:27)
Social
How to quit Facebook
(1:43)
Cloud
How to selectively delete browsing history
Tech Tip: Share real-time location with Glympse
(1:07)
Social
TechTip: Hiding updates, photos from your Facebook profile
(1:12)
Security
A low-tech way to avoid NSA spying
(1:16)
How-To's & Tips
How to repair Windows 10's Master Boot Record
(2:05)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam
(3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories
(2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7?
(2:38)
