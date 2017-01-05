Gaming
PCWorld | Video
Razer’s triple-screeened Project Valerie is out to redefine laptop...
More for you to like:
Hardcore Hardware: The Cyberpower Pro Streaming I300 is ready to make you a Twitch star Hardcore Hardware: The Cyberpower...
Hardcore Hardware: Pro-gaming bootcamp with missharvey Hardcore Hardware: Pro-gaming... (4:41)
Batman: Arkham Knight suspended for good reason? Yes. Batman: Arkham Knight suspended... (2:55)
MSI’s GT80 Titan SLI gaming laptop is faster than your desktop MSI’s GT80 Titan SLI gaming laptop... (2:51)
HP Omen: A sexy, thin and stylish gaming laptop HP Omen: A sexy, thin and stylish... (1:26)
Buy the best PC laptop: 5 gotchas to avoid Buy the best PC laptop: 5 gotchas... (2:43)
You Might Like
Hardcore Hardware: The Cyberpower Pro Streaming I300 is ready to make...
Next Video

Razer’s triple-screeened Project Valerie is out to redefine laptop gaming

PCWorld | Jan 5, 2017

Three 17-inch 4K displays on one laptop? Yes please.

Similar
More Gaming
Now Playing
Razer’s triple-screeened Project Valerie is out to redefine laptop gaming (1:09)
Alienware 13 review: This compact gaming laptop is a sight to behold (1:34)
PAX 2016: South Park's fart-simulating Oculus Rift parody is an invention from Satan
PAX 2016: Hands-on with Duke Nukem 3D 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour (1:56)
PAX 2016: Rock Band VR hands-on
Microsoft Booth Tour 2016 (3:04)
The 10 best PC games of E3 2016 (4:08)
Wilson's Heart hands-on: Oculus's new VR Touch showcase will creep you out (1:16)
Ubisoft Booth Tour 2016 (2:15)
E3 College Game Competition Finalists (11:12)
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided hands-on: Play it your way
FIFA 17 tryout: Watch an American try to play what the world calls 'football' (2:11)
Popular
Cloud
How to use pinned tabs to keep your browser organized (1:06)
Software
Quick tips for OS X's Spotlight (3:03)
How to change the default font in Microsoft Word
Mobile
Change the voice your Android phone uses for navigation (1:07)
IT Insights
Tech Tip: Disabling Gmail's inbox sorting (0:52)
Tech Tip: Getting a password manager (1:27)
Social
How to quit Facebook (1:43)
Cloud
How to selectively delete browsing history
Tech Tip: Share real-time location with Glympse (1:07)
Social
TechTip: Hiding updates, photos from your Facebook profile (1:12)
Security
A low-tech way to avoid NSA spying (1:16)
How-To's & Tips
How to repair Windows 10's Master Boot Record (2:05)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top