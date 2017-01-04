World Tech Update
PCWorld | Video
Toyota's Concept-i is a friend and guardian
More for you to like:
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed,... (2:56)
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Sights of IFA 2015 Sights of IFA 2015 (2:00)
Connected fridge snaps food pics Connected fridge snaps food pics (2:20)
Coming Next
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap
Next Video

Toyota's Concept-i is a friend and guardian

IDG News Service | Jan 4, 2017

The Concept-i is Toyota's dream for a future where AI and cars help to guide and care for the driver

Similar
View the transcript
Track 1: Toyota’s Concept-i car is meant to create a warm, inviting environment for the driver, a feeling the company hopes will eventually blossom into a friendship.

Track 2: At the center of this bond is the Concept-I’s AI system, which Toyota has dubbed Yui (yu-eee). Using a number of biometric systems, Yui can discern a driver’s emotions and monitor his or her attention.

Track 3: Yui is meant to be all immersive, so the AI agent is not restricted to the car’s interior panels. Yui can be appear on the exterior door panels to greet the driver, or on the rear of the vehicle to communicate messages such as an upcoming turn or warn about a potential hazard.

Track 4: To many of us, building a relationship with a car may seem silly, but Toyota says it could promote safety.

SOT (Pratt) (4:27): “At TRI, we think that Yui, the concept AI agent might not only be a way to engage with human beings and create useful advice to the driver, we think it might also be a way to modulate and maintain a driver’s situational awareness using mild secondary tasks to promote safety.”

Track 5: Drivers have the option of automated or manual driving as indicated by the different color of the lights in the foot wells. But even in manual mode, the Concept-i is constantly scanning road conditions and driver alertness to ensure safety.

SOT (Carter) (10:29) “With YUI and Concept-I, the car and the driver, they become as one as teammates.”

Track 6: Concept-I will not be commercially available, but it could be a good example of how car manufacturers are leveraging AI to aid and entertain. For IDG News Service, I’m Magdalena Petrova reporting from CES, Las Vegas.
Hide transcript
More World Tech Update
Now Playing
World Tech Update
Toyota's Concept-i is a friend and guardian (1:35)
World Tech Update
Taking in ride in Hyundai's Ioniq self-driving car (1:58)
World Tech Update
TCL has big plans for BlackBerry (1:51)
World Tech Update
Chrysler's Portal concept hopes to pique millennials' interests (1:19)
World Tech Update
How a mistake led to NORAD tracking Santa's sleigh (1:26)
World Tech Update
8 drones that delighted us in 2016 (3:04)
World Tech Update
Biggest Apple news of 2016 (2:58)
World Tech Update
2016's most riveting robots (2:43)
World Tech Update
Amazon wants you to grab and go (1:00)
World Tech Update
Microsoft can virtually teleport you from one place to another (1:25)
World Tech Update
In an emergency, this drone will sail to the ground on a parachute (1:36)
World Tech Update
For this drone, the high seas are home (1:37)
Popular
Cloud
How to use pinned tabs to keep your browser organized (1:06)
Software
Quick tips for OS X's Spotlight (3:03)
How to change the default font in Microsoft Word
Mobile
Change the voice your Android phone uses for navigation (1:07)
IT Insights
Tech Tip: Disabling Gmail's inbox sorting (0:52)
Tech Tip: Getting a password manager (1:27)
Social
How to quit Facebook (1:43)
Cloud
How to selectively delete browsing history
Tech Tip: Share real-time location with Glympse (1:07)
Social
TechTip: Hiding updates, photos from your Facebook profile (1:12)
Security
A low-tech way to avoid NSA spying (1:16)
How-To's & Tips
How to repair Windows 10's Master Boot Record (2:05)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top