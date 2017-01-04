World Tech Update
Sony shows off a stunning Bravia OLED TV
IDG News Service | Jan 4, 2017

Sony has taken the wraps off an OLED TV it plans to sell this year. At CES on Wednesday evening, CEO Kaz Hirazi unveiled the set which has a stunning picture that needs to be seen to be appreciated.

OLED is coming to Sony’s Bravia range



Sony has taken the wraps off an OLED TV it plans to sell this year. At CES on Wednesday evening, CEO Kaz Hirazi unveiled the set which has a stunning picture that needs to be seen to be appreciated.

“OLED is designed to reproduce deep blacks in dark screens and, when it’s combined with our X1 Extreme processing technology, it renders every detail of an image regardless of any ambient darkness in the screen.”

And it’s not just a great picture. Sony is including a new audio technology that does away with traditional speakers. The company calls it Acoustic Surface.

“This is a world's first, sound that comes directly from the screen. This revolutionary acoustic surface technology actually vibrates the display to produce the awe-inspiring sound."

The 4K set is, of course, thin too.

Sony’s held on to LCD technology for years while its competitors have produced high-end OLEDs. Indeed the bulk of Sony’s new TV line is still LCD and that’s true of its competitors too. But for Sony the new TV represents a return to a technology it pioneered.

Sony put the first consumer OLED TV on sale in Japan in 2007. The XEL-1 was vastly superior to flat-panel TVs of that era, but it was also very expensive and eventually was taken off sale. Sony hasn’t had an OLED on the market since then.

Watch for it later in 2017. The launch date and price weren’t announced.
Top