World Tech Update
PCWorld | Video
Honda's NeuV concept car is smart and practical
More for you to like:
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed,... (2:56)
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Sights of IFA 2015 Sights of IFA 2015 (2:00)
Connected fridge snaps food pics Connected fridge snaps food pics (2:20)
Coming Next
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap
Next Video

Honda's NeuV concept car is smart and practical

IDG News Service | Jan 5, 2017

Honda's NeuV combines the company's vision for ride sharing, connectivity, autonomous driving, and AI.

Similar
View the transcript
Track 1: Honda’s NeuV concept car is the company’s vision for ride sharing, connectivity, autonomous driving, and AI.

Track 2: The NeuV looks vaguely like a SmartCar, with an emphasis on smart.

SOT 1: (Nick) “The car itself revolves around artificial intelligence, and we call her Hana, which stands for Honda Automated Network Assistant. Hana helps you out on your daily life, so she helps you with your schedule, make sure that you’re getting to meetings on time, those kinds of things. But also she can actually feel emotion and sense your emotion through face recognition and heart monitoring.”

Track 4: Honda calls the technology the “emotion engine” and says it’s meant to bring back the bond that consumers used to have with their vehicles before they started seeing cars as just another way to get around. That’s why Hana is front and center.

SOT 2 (Nick) “As you can see the entire dashboard is a screen and what it does is give Hana the biggest platform possible to communicate to you. And this really is the highlight of the car itself. The interior of the car is really simple, but then this is kind of our showpiece. So it’s kind of like the grand piano in the room if you will.”

Track 5: In addition to AI, the NeuV also showcases Honda’s focus on ease of mobility. The company says it envisions the concept as a ride sharing car and even throws in a little extra something in the back for those shorter trips.

SOT 3: (Nick) “You notice in the back here we have a, this is actually an electric long board inside and what that is is kind of our solution for the last mile EV. And what we wanted to do was rather than do some folding scooter or something complicated like that, we wanted to be more cool I guess. So we chose to do the long board.”

Track 6: Honda says that the NeuV is currently at level 4 autonomous driving, meaning that it can navigate by itself in most situations, though in some instances, such as crowded city driving, a human driver may need to intervene.

Track 7: Though we won’t be seeing NeuV on the road, the concept does give us a glimpse of some of the technologies which may trickle down to Honda’s production vehicles. For IDG News Service I’m Magdalena Petrova reporting from CES, in Las Vegas.
Hide transcript
More World Tech Update
Now Playing
World Tech Update
Honda's NeuV concept car is smart and practical (2:06)
World Tech Update
What's the future of Faraday Future? (2:32)
World Tech Update
Sony shows off a stunning Bravia OLED TV (1:49)
World Tech Update
Toyota's Concept-i is a friend and guardian (1:35)
World Tech Update
Taking in ride in Hyundai's Ioniq self-driving car (1:58)
World Tech Update
TCL has big plans for BlackBerry (1:51)
World Tech Update
Chrysler's Portal concept hopes to pique millennials' interests (1:19)
World Tech Update
How a mistake led to NORAD tracking Santa's sleigh (1:26)
World Tech Update
8 drones that delighted us in 2016 (3:04)
World Tech Update
Biggest Apple news of 2016 (2:58)
World Tech Update
2016's most riveting robots (2:43)
World Tech Update
Amazon wants you to grab and go (1:00)
Popular
Cloud
How to use pinned tabs to keep your browser organized (1:06)
Software
Quick tips for OS X's Spotlight (3:03)
How to change the default font in Microsoft Word
Mobile
Change the voice your Android phone uses for navigation (1:07)
IT Insights
Tech Tip: Disabling Gmail's inbox sorting (0:52)
Tech Tip: Getting a password manager (1:27)
Social
How to quit Facebook (1:43)
Cloud
How to selectively delete browsing history
Tech Tip: Share real-time location with Glympse (1:07)
Social
TechTip: Hiding updates, photos from your Facebook profile (1:12)
Security
A low-tech way to avoid NSA spying (1:16)
How-To's & Tips
How to repair Windows 10's Master Boot Record (2:05)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top