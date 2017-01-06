World Tech Update
PCWorld | Video
This robot plays a mean game of chess
More for you to like:
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed,... (2:56)
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Sights of IFA 2015 Sights of IFA 2015 (2:00)
Connected fridge snaps food pics Connected fridge snaps food pics (2:20)
Coming Next
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap
Next Video

This robot plays a mean game of chess

IDG News Service | Jan 6, 2017

This robot uses computer vision technology coupled with deep learning to play chess.

Similar
View the transcript
Track 1: This companion robot can serve you coffee while beating you at chess.

Track 2: The robot uses a computer vision system from Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute or ITRI.

Track 3: In this chess demonstration, the robot must identify each chess piece, use fine controls to grip the piece and decide what kind of move best fits the current situation.

Track 4: The vision system allows the robot to distinguish an object’s size, shape, color, and location even if on an uneven plane. But it’s not always perfect.

SOT: (00:49): “Most current robots, they are programmed to perform a specific task…
(00:57)
“The robot equipped with this intelligent vision system, it can change behavior dynamically based on a written event and the requirement.”

Track 5: What Kao is referring to is the robot’s capacity for deep learning. Each time it plays, the robot gets better at evaluating the moves of its opponent and responding accordingly. And it’s already pretty good!

Track 6: Using this Intelligent Vision System, IRTI says that robots like this could be integrated into the manufacturing sector especially in jobs that require a lot of strength or assembly line work.

Track 7: ITRI is still developing the Intelligent Vision System, but says the the technology should be ready for real-world applications in two to three years.
Hide transcript
More World Tech Update
Now Playing
World Tech Update
This robot plays a mean game of chess (1:04)
World Tech Update
Honda's NeuV concept car is smart and practical (2:06)
World Tech Update
What's the future of Faraday Future? (2:32)
World Tech Update
Sony shows off a stunning Bravia OLED TV (1:49)
World Tech Update
Toyota's Concept-i is a friend and guardian (1:35)
World Tech Update
Taking in ride in Hyundai's Ioniq self-driving car (1:58)
World Tech Update
TCL has big plans for BlackBerry (1:51)
World Tech Update
Chrysler's Portal concept hopes to pique millennials' interests (1:19)
World Tech Update
How a mistake led to NORAD tracking Santa's sleigh (1:26)
World Tech Update
8 drones that delighted us in 2016 (3:04)
World Tech Update
Biggest Apple news of 2016 (2:58)
World Tech Update
2016's most riveting robots (2:43)
Popular
Cloud
How to use pinned tabs to keep your browser organized (1:06)
Software
Quick tips for OS X's Spotlight (3:03)
How to change the default font in Microsoft Word
Mobile
Change the voice your Android phone uses for navigation (1:07)
IT Insights
Tech Tip: Disabling Gmail's inbox sorting (0:52)
Tech Tip: Getting a password manager (1:27)
Social
How to quit Facebook (1:43)
Cloud
How to selectively delete browsing history
Tech Tip: Share real-time location with Glympse (1:07)
Social
TechTip: Hiding updates, photos from your Facebook profile (1:12)
Security
A low-tech way to avoid NSA spying (1:16)
How-To's & Tips
How to repair Windows 10's Master Boot Record (2:05)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top