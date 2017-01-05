PCWorld Home
Latest Videos
Popular
Channels
Big Data & Analytics
Car Tech
C-Suite
Gaming
Hardware & Accessories
How-To's & Tips
In the Cloud
IT Insights
Mobile
Smartphones
Robotics
Security
Smart Home
Social
Software
Wearables
Series
Hardcore Hardware
World Tech Update
All Series
IDG.tv Partners
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
All Partners
Follow PCWorld
More Recent Videos
More Popular Videos
All Series
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
pcworld
Video
Latest
Popular
Series
Partners
Hardware & Accessories
PCWorld |
Video
MSI wants to keep your CPUs cooler in 2017
Share this video
More for you to like:
Watch HWbot overclock Kaby Lake CPUs by using liquid nitrogen
Watch HWbot overclock Kaby Lake...
Piq Robot Blue is a boxing companion that won't fight back
Piq Robot Blue is a boxing...
MSI's new lineup of Kaby Lake and AMD Ryzen motherboards includes something for everyone
MSI's new lineup of Kaby Lake and...
(2:36)
Acer Predator 21 X Laptop Hands-On
Acer Predator 21 X Laptop Hands-On
(2:10)
Hands-on with the $15,000 Stealth Machines NightHawk 2
Hands-on with the $15,000 Stealth...
(1:56)
The $3000 Kube is a cooler, a speaker, and perfect for your yacht
The $3000 Kube is a cooler, a...
(1:56)
You Might Like
MSI's new lineup of Kaby Lake and AMD Ryzen motherboards includes...
Next Video
Share
Share this Video
Direct link:
IDG.TV
Jan 5, 2017
MSI wants to keep your CPUs cooler in 2017
IDG.TV
|
Jan 5, 2017
Introducing the Core Frozr XL cooler and the GUS graphics card enclosure.
Similar
Hardware & Accessories
View
the
transcript
|
Show
production
credits
Hide transcript
Hide credits
More
Hardware & Accessories
Now Playing
MSI wants to keep your CPUs cooler in 2017
(1:06)
Anker's Nebula laser projection TV gives you a 100 inch 1080p picture from just 11 inches away
(2:00)
Hands on with Launchboom's do-everything wearable, Pinn
Endless' new Mission line of computers are crazy cheap and can help you learn to code
(2:35)
Dell shows Apple how to craft a 15-inch laptop with the new XPS 15
(1:16)
Dell Canvas 27 gives you a powerful new way to interact with your computer
(1:20)
Dell already looking past 4K with the world's first 8K 32-inch monitor
(2:04)
Best of Digital Storm's big, bad builds at CES 2017
(2:38)
MSI's new lineup of Kaby Lake and AMD Ryzen motherboards includes something for everyone
(2:36)
HP Spectre x360 review: A sequel that outdoes the original
(1:34)
Apple AirPods review: Nope, they don't fall out
(1:51)
Lenovo Yoga Book Review: Innovative touch capabilities trapped in an otherwise basic computer
Popular
Cloud
How to use pinned tabs to keep your browser organized
(1:06)
Software
Quick tips for OS X's Spotlight
(3:03)
How to change the default font in Microsoft Word
Mobile
Change the voice your Android phone uses for navigation
(1:07)
IT Insights
Tech Tip: Disabling Gmail's inbox sorting
(0:52)
Tech Tip: Getting a password manager
(1:27)
Social
How to quit Facebook
(1:43)
Cloud
How to selectively delete browsing history
Tech Tip: Share real-time location with Glympse
(1:07)
Social
TechTip: Hiding updates, photos from your Facebook profile
(1:12)
Security
A low-tech way to avoid NSA spying
(1:16)
How-To's & Tips
How to repair Windows 10's Master Boot Record
(2:05)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam
(3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories
(2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7?
(2:38)
Our Partners
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
More Partners
Top
This ad will close in 20 seconds. Continue to site »