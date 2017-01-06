World Tech Update
PCWorld | Video
Taking a ride on Honda's fun Uni-Cub transporter
More for you to like:
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed,... (2:56)
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Sights of IFA 2015 Sights of IFA 2015 (2:00)
Connected fridge snaps food pics Connected fridge snaps food pics (2:20)
Coming Next
Toyota's Concept-I car just wants to be loved
Next Video

Taking a ride on Honda's fun Uni-Cub transporter

IDG News Service | Jan 6, 2017

The Uni-Cub is a personal mobility device, designed to transport a single person around a building or town. The device freely moves forwards, backwards, side-to-side or diagonally according to the direction its user shifts their weight.

Similar
View the transcript
Honda’s Uni-Cub is a fun way to get around

The Uni-Cub is a personal mobility device, designed to transport a single person around a building or town.

The device freely moves forwards, backwards, side-to-side or diagonally according to the direction its user shifts their weight.


It also features a self-balancing system that has roots in Asimo (ASS EMO), Honda’s humanoid robot.

This month, workers at Tokyo’s Haneda (HA NEYDUH) Airport will begin testing them out around the terminal. At CES, I took a test ride of my own.

I learned early on to not place my feet on the peddles before I sit on the Uni-Cub. My second try was more succesful.”

Moving straight was quite easy…I only had to lean forward. Turning was a little more tricky and required pointing my knee and shoulder in the direction that I wanted to turn.”

But after I got the hang of it, I had to try some tricks



As a slouther, I learned that controlling the Uni-Cub is much easier when I sat up straight. Thanks mom.
Hide transcript
More World Tech Update
World Tech Update
Toyota's Concept-I car just wants to be loved (1:56)
Now Playing
World Tech Update
Taking a ride on Honda's fun Uni-Cub transporter (1:43)
World Tech Update
This robot plays a mean game of chess (1:04)
World Tech Update
Honda's NeuV concept car is smart and practical (2:06)
World Tech Update
What's the future of Faraday Future? (2:32)
World Tech Update
Sony shows off a stunning Bravia OLED TV (1:49)
World Tech Update
Toyota's Concept-i is a friend and guardian (1:35)
World Tech Update
Taking in ride in Hyundai's Ioniq self-driving car (1:58)
World Tech Update
TCL has big plans for BlackBerry (1:51)
World Tech Update
Chrysler's Portal concept hopes to pique millennials' interests (1:19)
World Tech Update
How a mistake led to NORAD tracking Santa's sleigh (1:26)
World Tech Update
8 drones that delighted us in 2016 (3:04)
Popular
Cloud
How to use pinned tabs to keep your browser organized (1:06)
Software
Quick tips for OS X's Spotlight (3:03)
How to change the default font in Microsoft Word
Mobile
Change the voice your Android phone uses for navigation (1:07)
IT Insights
Tech Tip: Disabling Gmail's inbox sorting (0:52)
Tech Tip: Getting a password manager (1:27)
Social
How to quit Facebook (1:43)
Cloud
How to selectively delete browsing history
Tech Tip: Share real-time location with Glympse (1:07)
Social
TechTip: Hiding updates, photos from your Facebook profile (1:12)
Security
A low-tech way to avoid NSA spying (1:16)
How-To's & Tips
How to repair Windows 10's Master Boot Record (2:05)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top