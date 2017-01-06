Taking a ride on Honda's fun Uni-Cub transporter

Honda’s Uni-Cub is a fun way to get around
The Uni-Cub is a personal mobility device, designed to transport a single person around a building or town.
The device freely moves forwards, backwards, side-to-side or diagonally according to the direction its user shifts their weight.
It also features a self-balancing system that has roots in Asimo (ASS EMO), Honda’s humanoid robot.
This month, workers at Tokyo’s Haneda (HA NEYDUH) Airport will begin testing them out around the terminal. At CES, I took a test ride of my own.
I learned early on to not place my feet on the peddles before I sit on the Uni-Cub. My second try was more succesful.”
Moving straight was quite easy…I only had to lean forward. Turning was a little more tricky and required pointing my knee and shoulder in the direction that I wanted to turn.”
But after I got the hang of it, I had to try some tricks
As a slouther, I learned that controlling the Uni-Cub is much easier when I sat up straight. Thanks mom.