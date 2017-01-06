World Tech Update
PCWorld | Video
Toyota's Concept-I car just wants to be loved
More for you to like:
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed,... (2:56)
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Sights of IFA 2015 Sights of IFA 2015 (2:00)
Connected fridge snaps food pics Connected fridge snaps food pics (2:20)
Coming Next
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap
Next Video

Toyota's Concept-I car just wants to be loved

IDG News Service | Jan 6, 2017

We interview Ian Cartabiano, the chief designer of Toyota's Concept-I car.

Similar
View the transcript
Track 1: Toyota’s Concept-I vehicle was one of the stars at CES. With its spherical AI agent Yui, the beautiful LED lit interior, and the geometric designs that make the Concept-I look like something straight out of the future. To find out more, I spoke with Ian Cartibiano, the Concept-I’s chief designer.

2:11
SOT (Ian) “One of the things we really tried to do to get this bond or this connection between you and this vehicle is to give the car a character…(2:27) “The headlamps, the eyes pop open and it kind of winks at you, like a good friend. You’re back, I’m so happy you’re back. Let’s get going.”

8:01
Magdalena (on cam)
“And if the idea is to humanize the car, why is the AI agent represented by a sphere? Why not make something more human-like?”

SOT (Ian) 8:07
“Well you know, when we talk about AI, there’s actually a certain point where you make an AI almost human-like, it becomes creepy.” (8:28) “You want AI to help you and to interact with you, but you don’t want to feel threatened by it. (9:03) “Graphically we went back to human nature, the drawing to really have a communication feeling. So it’s an outer ring, it’s an inner circle, it’s the body and the soul, the car and the driver.”

Track 2: Another feature, the big display on the rear.

SOT (Ian): “So Yui can use external communication, at this point we are saying turning left… when you are able to share more of your intention with other cars and pedestrians, everyone’s driving experience gets better. There’s less road rage.”

15:30
Magdalena (on cam): “The Japanese character you used in the title actually means beloved, so can you talk a little bit…it wasn’t by accident I assume.”

15:44
SOT (Ian) “The kanji that we used in the Concept-i is beloved or the kanji for love. We also thought, wow it’s kind cool because the Concept I the kanji I, AI had a double meaning.”

16:25
SOT (Ian)
“we want to reignite a love for cars.”
Hide transcript
More World Tech Update
Now Playing
World Tech Update
Toyota's Concept-I car just wants to be loved (1:56)
World Tech Update
Taking a ride on Honda's fun Uni-Cub transporter (1:43)
World Tech Update
This robot plays a mean game of chess (1:04)
World Tech Update
Honda's NeuV concept car is smart and practical (2:06)
World Tech Update
What's the future of Faraday Future? (2:32)
World Tech Update
Sony shows off a stunning Bravia OLED TV (1:49)
World Tech Update
Toyota's Concept-i is a friend and guardian (1:35)
World Tech Update
Taking in ride in Hyundai's Ioniq self-driving car (1:58)
World Tech Update
TCL has big plans for BlackBerry (1:51)
World Tech Update
Chrysler's Portal concept hopes to pique millennials' interests (1:19)
World Tech Update
How a mistake led to NORAD tracking Santa's sleigh (1:26)
World Tech Update
8 drones that delighted us in 2016 (3:04)
Popular
Cloud
How to use pinned tabs to keep your browser organized (1:06)
Software
Quick tips for OS X's Spotlight (3:03)
How to change the default font in Microsoft Word
Mobile
Change the voice your Android phone uses for navigation (1:07)
IT Insights
Tech Tip: Disabling Gmail's inbox sorting (0:52)
Tech Tip: Getting a password manager (1:27)
Social
How to quit Facebook (1:43)
Cloud
How to selectively delete browsing history
Tech Tip: Share real-time location with Glympse (1:07)
Social
TechTip: Hiding updates, photos from your Facebook profile (1:12)
Security
A low-tech way to avoid NSA spying (1:16)
How-To's & Tips
How to repair Windows 10's Master Boot Record (2:05)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top